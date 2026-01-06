Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.5250. Approximately 57,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 268,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Compass Point set a $22.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.