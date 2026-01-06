Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 14.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 854,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 526,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.
