Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $131.7330, with a volume of 284635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,785. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sherman Porfolios LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sherman Porfolios LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

