True Velocity, Inc./DE (NASDAQ:YDES) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

True Velocity, Inc./DE (NASDAQ:YDES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.98. 118,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 54,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on YDES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of True Velocity, Inc./DE in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised True Velocity, Inc./DE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

True Velocity, Inc is a U.S.-based company that develops and manufactures advanced ammunition and cartridge technologies for defense, law enforcement and related markets. The company focuses on lightweight, high-performance cartridge designs and the manufacturing systems required to produce them at scale. True Velocity’s solutions are intended to improve logistics and operational effectiveness by reducing ammunition weight and enabling higher-performance ballistics compared with traditional metallic-cased rounds.

Its product and technology offerings center on polymer-cased and hybrid-case cartridges, along with the engineering, testing and production capabilities needed to support large-volume military and government programs.

