Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,819 per share, with a total value of £145.52.
Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total transaction of £224,785.05.
- On Friday, December 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £163.89.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,904 per share, with a total value of £152.32.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
Shares of LON AVON traded down GBX 22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,822. 26,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,841.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,954.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Avon Protection
About Avon Protection
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- Eric Sprott’s Latest Bet in Silver
- A month before the crash
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.