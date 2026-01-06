Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.2060, with a volume of 181272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 37.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands plc (NYSE: MODG) is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

