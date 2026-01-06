Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.4390, with a volume of 31094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Key Stores Impacting Telix Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Telix Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

