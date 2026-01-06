China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $39.27. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $39.9150, with a volume of 21,593 shares changing hands.

CYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 545.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 154,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

