Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $23.12. Zeta Global shares last traded at $23.2020, with a volume of 4,056,645 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zeta Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.