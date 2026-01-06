STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $20.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $20.9750, with a volume of 1,958,390 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 797,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $22,217,959.96. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 15,019,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,443,019.26. The trade was a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $41,061,615. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2,605.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 61.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 691.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 375.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

