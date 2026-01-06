Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $12.74. Arvinas shares last traded at $11.9370, with a volume of 182,341 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Arvinas Stock Up 4.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Arvinas by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 900,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 585,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 791.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,267,593 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

