Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.1750, but opened at $31.6360. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $31.6360, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on ISMAY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indra Sistemas has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.69%.

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

