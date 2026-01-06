JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 43017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JOYY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings raised JOYY from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on JOYY in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

JOYY Trading Down 0.7%

JOYY Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous dividend of $0.95. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOYY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc (NASDAQ: JOYY) is a China-based technology company that develops and operates social media and live-streaming platforms. The company’s core business centers on real-time interactive video services and short-form social content, enabling users to create, share and monetize live and recorded audio-visual content. JOYY’s platforms are designed to connect creators and viewers through features such as live chat, virtual gifting and subscription-based interactions.

Products and services provided by JOYY include consumer-facing mobile and web applications that support live entertainment, social networking and short-form video consumption.

