Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.95. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Trading Up 20.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

