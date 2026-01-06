Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.43, but opened at $180.52. Alamo Group shares last traded at $179.3460, with a volume of 7,967 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.48 per share, with a total value of $49,697.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,280.08. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,058 shares of company stock worth $175,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 326,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90,556 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

