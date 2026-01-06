Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Sells 60,235 Shares of Staude Capital Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF) Stock

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 60,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.47, for a total transaction of A$88,545.45.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $239.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile
