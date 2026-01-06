Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFC. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,626. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,177,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,478 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 107,642,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,717,000 after buying an additional 346,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,855,000 after buying an additional 74,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,185,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,650,000 after acquiring an additional 854,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

