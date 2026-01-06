Financial Analysis: Cib Marine Bancshares (CIBH) & The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cib Marine Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cib Marine Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cib Marine Bancshares $60.70 million N/A 19.61 Cib Marine Bancshares Competitors $344.69 million $54.30 million 14.51

Cib Marine Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cib Marine Bancshares. Cib Marine Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cib Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Cib Marine Bancshares Competitors 12.95% 8.62% 0.91%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cib Marine Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cib Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cib Marine Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cib Marine Bancshares competitors beat Cib Marine Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Cib Marine Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit. In addition, it provides trust services; cash management; repurchase agreements; mortgage; and other banking services. Further, the company invests in securities. The company was formerly known as Central Illinois Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in August 1999. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Cib Marine Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cib Marine Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.