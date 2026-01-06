Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Analysis

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of 22.6, suggesting that its stock price is 2,160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 1 8 5 0 2.29 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $4.36, indicating a potential upside of 89.31%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -34.05% -6.67% -3.21% Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Rennova Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $316.06 million 0.52 -$69.50 million ($1.59) -1.45 Rennova Health $18.69 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Rennova Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Rennova Health beats Health Catalyst on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

