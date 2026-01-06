Head to Head Analysis: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetVivo and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 1 2 2 3.20

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.24%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than PetVivo.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PetVivo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and InfuSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 37.60 -$10.95 million ($0.40) -2.90 InfuSystem $141.05 million 1.25 $870,000.00 $0.26 33.35

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Summary

InfuSystem beats PetVivo on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

