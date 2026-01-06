Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.1090, with a volume of 57455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 16,711.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 73.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 378.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 10,356.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

