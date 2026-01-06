Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.99 and last traded at $140.8290, with a volume of 345579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $295.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

