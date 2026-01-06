Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Price

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEIC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,875. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,003,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,465,206.44. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 114.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $55,685,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

See Also

