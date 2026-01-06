Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $642.44 and last traded at $617.08, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.8150.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsui & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.41.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $22.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

