Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.72 and last traded at $46.7240, with a volume of 1133125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,056,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,340,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile



Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

