Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

