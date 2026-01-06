Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 3034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVVIY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aviva

Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.