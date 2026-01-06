DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.25 and last traded at $180.90, with a volume of 2119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.6006.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57.

About DBS Group

DBS Group (OTCMKTS: DBSDY) is a Singapore-based financial services group headquartered in Marina Bay, Singapore. Established in 1968 as the Development Bank of Singapore, the group has grown into one of the region’s largest banks, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DBS’s main business activities include consumer and private banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and markets, securities brokerage, and asset and wealth management.

