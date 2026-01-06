Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 6148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock has a market cap of $894.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
