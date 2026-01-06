Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 6148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $894.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1185 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

