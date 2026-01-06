MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 14556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group’s operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

