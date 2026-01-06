Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $49.1760, with a volume of 144347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 93,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 742.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

