Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 173.75%. The business had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 279,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 647.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,138 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Further Reading

