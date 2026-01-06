Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) Insider Buys A$10,177.62 in Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall acquired 33,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$10,177.62.
Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Adam Arkinstall purchased 15,939 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$4,861.40.
- On Friday, December 19th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 5,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,775.00.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Adam Arkinstall acquired 282,218 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$37,534.99.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Adam Arkinstall acquired 7,500 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,475.00.
Great Divide Mining Stock Performance
Great Divide Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Divide Mining
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- A month before the crash
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Great Divide Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Divide Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.