Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) Insider Buys A$10,177.62 in Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall acquired 33,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$10,177.62.

Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, Adam Arkinstall purchased 15,939 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$4,861.40.

On Friday, December 19th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 5,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,775.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Adam Arkinstall acquired 282,218 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$37,534.99.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Adam Arkinstall acquired 7,500 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,475.00.

Great Divide Mining Stock Performance

Great Divide Mining Company Profile

Great Divide Mining Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, antimony, copper, and lithium and rare earth metal deposits. It focuses on holding interests in the Yellow Jack, Coonambula, Devils Mountain, and Cape projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as All Metals Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

