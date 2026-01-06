Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BWS Financial upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a top pick rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.01, but opened at $64.90. BWS Financial now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Innodata shares last traded at $62.4940, with a volume of 663,276 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INOD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507 over the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innodata by 1,567.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Innodata by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high?quality, machine?readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Featured Stories

