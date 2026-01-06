Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,196 call options.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.8%

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. 2,661,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,875. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -940.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Interim Phase 1/2a data for RNAi obesity candidates ARO?INHBE and ARO?ALK7 showed meaningful weight loss and reductions in visceral fat, total fat and liver measures — results that validate Arrowhead’s RNAi approach in metabolic disease and expand commercial/partnership value if confirmed in later trials. BusinessWire: Interim clinical data

Interim Phase 1/2a data for RNAi obesity candidates ARO?INHBE and ARO?ALK7 showed meaningful weight loss and reductions in visceral fat, total fat and liver measures — results that validate Arrowhead’s RNAi approach in metabolic disease and expand commercial/partnership value if confirmed in later trials. Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead reported its gene?silencing add?on nearly doubled four?month weight loss versus tirzepatide (Zepbound) alone — a headline result that could drive strong investor enthusiasm around combination potential and pipeline upside in obesity. Investors.com: Gene silencer doubled weight loss

Arrowhead reported its gene?silencing add?on nearly doubled four?month weight loss versus tirzepatide (Zepbound) alone — a headline result that could drive strong investor enthusiasm around combination potential and pipeline upside in obesity. Positive Sentiment: Health Canada granted a Notice of Compliance for REDEMPLO™ (plozasiran) to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) — a commercial regulatory win that enables initial revenue in Canada and validates Arrowhead’s siRNA platform in a rare disease indication. BusinessWire: Health Canada approval

Health Canada granted a Notice of Compliance for REDEMPLO™ (plozasiran) to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) — a commercial regulatory win that enables initial revenue in Canada and validates Arrowhead’s siRNA platform in a rare disease indication. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity remains constructive: several firms raised price targets and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but already appears priced in after recent upgrades. MarketBeat: analyst coverage

Analyst activity remains constructive: several firms raised price targets and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but already appears priced in after recent upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Christopher Anzalone sold 13,187 shares (filed with SEC), while other insiders including James C. Hamilton (40,164 shares) and COO Patrick O’Brien (49,493 shares) also sold sizable blocks — trades that can create investor concern about near?term selling pressure or portfolio diversification. InsiderTrades: CEO sale SEC: Hamilton Form 4 SEC: O’Brien Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $3,123,503.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 474,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,971,443.88. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $2,534,750.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,269.38. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 510,836 shares of company stock valued at $33,603,060 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.