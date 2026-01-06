JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 36,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 20,453 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.04.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 962.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,588,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274,892 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.78. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

