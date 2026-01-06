Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Price

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.71.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. 19,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,154. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.62%.The business had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

