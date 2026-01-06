Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 207,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,267. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 85,637 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 143.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

