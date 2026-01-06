Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

CRNX traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,060. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,078.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strong PALSONIFY commercial start — Crinetics reported unaudited preliminary U.S. net product revenue for PALSONIFY of >$5M for 4Q25 and said >200 enrollment forms were in place at year?end, evidence of early market uptake that supports near?term revenue growth. Strong PALSONIFY Launch and Atumelnant Results

Strong PALSONIFY commercial start — Crinetics reported unaudited preliminary U.S. net product revenue for PALSONIFY of >$5M for 4Q25 and said >200 enrollment forms were in place at year?end, evidence of early market uptake that supports near?term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Encouraging Phase 2 atumelnant data — Topline cohort results showed a 67% mean reduction in androstenedione and 88% of patients successfully reduced glucocorticoid doses to physiologic levels, with no hepatic transaminase signals reported, strengthening the candidate’s clinical profile and future pipeline value. Atumelnant Phase 2 Topline Results

Encouraging Phase 2 atumelnant data — Topline cohort results showed a 67% mean reduction in androstenedione and 88% of patients successfully reduced glucocorticoid doses to physiologic levels, with no hepatic transaminase signals reported, strengthening the candidate’s clinical profile and future pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights uptake and trial progress — Multiple outlets (Investing.com, MSN, AAII) reported robust PALSONIFY uptake and the positive trial readouts, amplifying investor attention and likely contributing to intraday buying interest. Investing.com Article

Market coverage highlights uptake and trial progress — Multiple outlets (Investing.com, MSN, AAII) reported robust PALSONIFY uptake and the positive trial readouts, amplifying investor attention and likely contributing to intraday buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach and disclosures — Crinetics hosted a conference call/webcast to detail PALSONIFY commercialization and the atumelnant cohort results, increasing transparency and providing management commentary investors can use to size opportunity and risks. Conference Call Notice

Investor outreach and disclosures — Crinetics hosted a conference call/webcast to detail PALSONIFY commercialization and the atumelnant cohort results, increasing transparency and providing management commentary investors can use to size opportunity and risks. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript and slide coverage available — Seeking Alpha published the call transcript and slides, useful for detailed review of metrics, uptake details, and management’s guidance but not new data. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Transcript and slide coverage available — Seeking Alpha published the call transcript and slides, useful for detailed review of metrics, uptake details, and management’s guidance but not new data. Negative Sentiment: Planned $350M public offering — Crinetics filed to sell $350M of common stock (plus a 30?day option for up to $52.5M), a capital raise that can dilute existing shareholders and typically exerts short?term downward pressure on the share price. Offering Press Release

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

