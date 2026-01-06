Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,078.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Strong PALSONIFY commercial start — Crinetics reported unaudited preliminary U.S. net product revenue for PALSONIFY of >$5M for 4Q25 and said >200 enrollment forms were in place at year?end, evidence of early market uptake that supports near?term revenue growth. Strong PALSONIFY Launch and Atumelnant Results
- Positive Sentiment: Encouraging Phase 2 atumelnant data — Topline cohort results showed a 67% mean reduction in androstenedione and 88% of patients successfully reduced glucocorticoid doses to physiologic levels, with no hepatic transaminase signals reported, strengthening the candidate’s clinical profile and future pipeline value. Atumelnant Phase 2 Topline Results
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights uptake and trial progress — Multiple outlets (Investing.com, MSN, AAII) reported robust PALSONIFY uptake and the positive trial readouts, amplifying investor attention and likely contributing to intraday buying interest. Investing.com Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach and disclosures — Crinetics hosted a conference call/webcast to detail PALSONIFY commercialization and the atumelnant cohort results, increasing transparency and providing management commentary investors can use to size opportunity and risks. Conference Call Notice
- Neutral Sentiment: Transcript and slide coverage available — Seeking Alpha published the call transcript and slides, useful for detailed review of metrics, uptake details, and management’s guidance but not new data. Seeking Alpha Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Planned $350M public offering — Crinetics filed to sell $350M of common stock (plus a 30?day option for up to $52.5M), a capital raise that can dilute existing shareholders and typically exerts short?term downward pressure on the share price. Offering Press Release
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.
The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.
