Replimune Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of 142% compared to the typical volume of 5,002 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $32,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $65,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,133.50. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $257,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

