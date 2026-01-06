RPM International (RPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $121.00.

12/8/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – RPM International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $40,376.25. Following the sale, the director owned 21,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,303.26. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

