Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

