SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $78,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,875,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 2,790,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $167,317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

