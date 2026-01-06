VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $393,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Maximus were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Maximus by 37.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $350,746.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

