VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 18,500 Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 686,907 shares in the company, valued at $19,934,041.14. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.17.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.