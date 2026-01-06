Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $57.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

