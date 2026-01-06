Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
EVN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. By focusing on tax-exempt income, EVN aims to deliver attractive after-tax yields to individual and institutional investors.
The fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors such as general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, essential service issuers and housing finance agencies.
