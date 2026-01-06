Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.21.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

