Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.75. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 173.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

