Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $221.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

